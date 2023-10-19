AVON-BY-THE-SEA — A resident’s application for the installation of a detached garage at 134 Woodland Avenue was denied by the Avon-By-The-Sea Planning Board on Thursday, Oct. 12, following objections raised by Mayor Edward Bonanno, as well as a neighbor.

Applicant Mike Piperno had come before the board in 2019, requesting a subdivision with variance relief for a new build at 134 Woodland Avenue, at the corner of Woodland and Second Avenues, in addition to a request for a detached garage at the rear of the property.

“They were approved for a subdivision and they [the applicant] withdrew the request for the garage,” said Mayor Edward Bonanno.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board allotted Mr. Piperno some relief by including a variance for a setback on the subdivision application, under the agreement that a garage would not be built.

“My recollection of our discussion with the garage was that, and you acknowledged this, that the application with respect to the garage was pulled, and there was a lot of give and take in terms of setbacks,” said Mayor Bonanno. “We were very flexible on that, but then you come back two years later and say you want a garage, at least, I’m a bit troubled by that.”

Planning Board member Robert Mahon was in agreement with the mayor, saying the board’s previous concerns of parking space availability, curb cutting and garage’s close distance to Mr. Piperno’s home still applies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.