SEA GIRT — During the summer, eighth-grader Charlotte Perry and high school sophomore Hope Perry, initiated a 5 Minute Beach Clean-Up program at beachfront areas in the borough.

The Sea Girt 5-minute Beach Clean-Up encourages community members and visitors alike to collectively assist in keeping the borough’s beaches clean, while providing the easy access to do so.

The setup consists of 4×4 treated wooden posts, a carabiner hook to hold five colorful reusable shopping bags, and signage, all located at the bottom of the stairs at the borough’s beach entrances.

The bags are to be borrowed to collect trash from the beach, to then be dumped in the nearby trash bins and returned back to the hook once finished.

“We feel that there is always a need to keep our beaches clean and try to minimize the amount of garbage that washes out into the ocean,” said Sea Girt Borough Administrator James Gant.

While the girls were on a summer family vacation in Nosara, Costa Rica, they saw a similar concept implemented and wanted to bring the idea back home to Sea Girt.

“Hope and Charlotte Perry approached the beach committee of the mayor and council with a problem statement, assessment of need, objective and a plan to bring clean up stations to the borough’s beach entrances,” said Mr. Gant.

The girls’ idea and concept for the project, including the approval of sign design and acquiring bags, were thoroughly communicated with Mr. Gant prior to implementation and installation.

