WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Planning Board first heard testimony on the Sea Girt Center II, LLC, application Monday night, wherein the applicant is proposing to build a Sprouts Farmers Market, a health grocery chain, located at 2100 and 2106 Route 35, the site of the former Lanes Bowling Alley [Block 723, Lot 9] with associated improvements at Sea Girt Square [Block 723, Lot 2].

The applicant is proposing a one-story 23,275 square foot Sprouts grocery store building, located where the Sea Girt Lanes used to be, with an additional 3,500 square foot retail space attachment. The application also includes cross access and parking easements connected to the Sea Girt Square lot. It is located in the Highway Business [HB-80] zone.

“We are proposing to operate this as a single parcel for zoning purposes, and would deed restrict it accordingly,” said Jennifer Krimko, the attorney representing the applicant when introducing the application to the board.

The board debated whether certain variances would be granted to the applicant looking at each lot separately, or as an unified site; however, no official conclusion was given.

“Technically, we need the variances for the individual lots … you are going to hear us speak about those parcels as one shopping center because that is how it is being proposed to operate with the cross-access,” said Ms. Krimko.

