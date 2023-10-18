BRIELLE — Over the past few months, over 40 middle-school-age girls of the Jersey Shore completed service projects they designed as a result of the Brielle-based Ocean is Female [OisF] and Flow Leadership Program, a brand-new initiative co-led by nonprofit OisF founder, Ali Scaduto, and Brighde Dougherty of Flow Leadership Academy.

Through local events and other opportunities centered around the girls’ common love of the ocean, the OisF is creating a support network for our girls – and arming them with the tools needed to help them live empowered and manage the various challenges that life throws at them, said Ms. Scaduto.

As part of the OisF’s mission to foster kindness and strength in girls, they developed the Rider Program, building a network of over 300 girls to participate in local events and other opportunities centered around a common love for the ocean, which often includes fun activities like stand up paddle boarding.

“We’re building a community of strong, kind girls to empower and help each other,” said Ms. Scaduto. “They have the tools they need to make it through [life’s] challenge[s] in the most healthy way possible.”

