LAKE COMO — The mayor and council approved a resolution declaring a Halloween curfew for the borough at the meeting Tuesday night.

The resolution, offered by Councilman Christopher D’Antuono, establishes that the borough will enforce a curfew from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“During such time, no person under the age of 18 shall remain in or upon any public street, highway or place except those accompanied by a parent or guardian and except those who are going directly between their home and place of work or school,” Councilman D’Antuono said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re looking at Sunday night to Wednesday morning,” said Mayor Kevin Higgins.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.