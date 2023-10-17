MANASQUAN — Three individuals who made great contributions to Manasquan’s tourism effort over the years received awards and recognition from the mayor and council during their Oct. 16 meeting.

Penny Hamilton, Dominic Bossone and Raymond Summers were all among the original members of the Manasquan Tourism Commission, which was officially established in 1991. In front of loved ones who showed up to the meeting to support them, they were each thanked by Mayor Ed Donovan, Councilman Mike Mangan and Tourism Commission Chairman Peter Goetz, who each also made brief speeches.

Ms. Hamilton, who died last year, was instead represented by her husband, Neil. He thanked the council for honoring his late wife.

“Penny would certainly appreciate this,” said Mr. Hamilton. “She loved the years she served on [the commission] as secretary… I was glad to be a part of tourism early on, but Penny took over and she really enjoyed that for many many years.”

