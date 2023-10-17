WALL TOWNSHIP — Kevin Davis, an assistant principal at Wall High School since 2015, is being promoted to principal effective Tuesday, Oct. 18, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan announced in a letter to the school community.

“Mr. Davis has dutifully served the Wall Township school community in the capacity of Wall High School Assistant Principal,” Ms. Handerhan wrote, describing him as “the best candidate for Wall High School,” who “‘makes decisions from a place in his heart where he holds all that is good and right.”

According to the superintendent’s letter, Mr. Davis earlier served as principal of the Knollwood School [grades 4-8) in Fair Haven and as an assistant principal and principal at St. Rose High School.

Before becoming an administrator, he taught social studies at Barnegat High School and St. Rose High School,

As principal of Wall High School, Mr. Davis will be paid an annual salary of $175,000.

He replaces Acting Principal Peter Righi, who was working per diem in the post while former principal Rose Sirchio has been out on a paid administrative leave that will continue through June 30, 2024, when she will officially retire.

