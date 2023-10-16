SPRING LAKE — A coven of witches and other spooky souls descended upon the lake sporting paddles instead of brooms for the fourth annual Witches Paddle.

The Halloween-themed event, organized by the Spring Lake Business Improvement District, took place in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 14 and benefitted the Friends of the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center, a non-profit organization that supports the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center [MCCAC] in its fight against child abuse.

The event began with brief speeches from representatives from the Friends as well as a dance instructor from the Spring Lake Community House. After that, it was time for the water.

“Ready, set, fly!” came the call over a loudspeaker from Friends board member Karrie Dicso as the participants pushed off from shore, many on paddleboards and some on kayaks.

