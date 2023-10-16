WALL — The Historic Village at Allaire has something for pre-Halloween scare-seekers of all ages this month, holding “Night of Frights” from 6 – 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, 21 and 27.

Activities include haunted displays of bright, glowing lights and decorations, fire jugglers, fortune tellers, glow-in-the-dark bubble fairies, a special funeral scene at the Allaire’s house, chainsaw wood carver, stilt walkers and other various characters created to send chills up the spines of visitors.

The four-night festival, which opened Friday, Oct. 13, also offers treats at the bakery and souvenir shopping. The proceeds from this event are going directly to The Historic Village at Allaire.

A 501(c)3 non-profit organization that preserves the historic buildings and educational programming for over 9,000 students annually, the village was once an iron-producing, factory-town known as the Howell Iron Works, Co. The Village was a self-sufficient community containing a carpentry and pattern making shop, a blacksmith shop, a bakery, a boarding house, a blast furnace, mills to finish iron products, a school, a church, a general store with a post office, and workers’ home.

Pricing for this event is $18 for adults and $12 for children. Day of admission pricing is $20 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s page at eventbrite.com.

