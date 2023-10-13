BRADLEY BEACH — The borough held its Tour the Town Garage Sale last weekend, run by the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Bradley Beach Fire Department. Residents were encouraged by the town to display valuables they wished to give away or donate between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Twenty-two addresses were listed as participants in the sale on the town’s avenues; two on Burlington, one on Fourth, three on Brinley, six on LaReine, one on McCabe, one on Ocean Park, two on Park Place and single locations on Atlantic and Pacific Avenues, as well as Lake Terrace and Main Street.

“From what I understand, everyone had a great time this weekend,” said Ladies’ Auxiliary President and former Brinley Avenue resident Pam Cicerelle. “Even with the weather on Saturday and the zombie walk and most of the residents doing it Sunday, the turnout was great with no problems at all.”

