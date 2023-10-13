BRIELLE — The Brielle Recreation Department will host a chili cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3p.m. in Brielle Park.

A slate of contestants for the cook off has been secured, according to Recreation Director John Devereux and the recreation team is looking forward to continuing this tradition.

Following the cook off, there will be flag football games at 6p.m. in the park.

