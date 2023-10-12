BRADLEY BEACH — Kristen Mahoney received a standing ovation at the Oct. 11 borough council meeting after receiving three votes to fill the seat left vacant by former councilwoman Meredith DeMarco’s move to the post of borough administrator.

The lone no vote came from Mayor Larry Fox, who had nominated former council candidate Deborah Bruynell for the vacant seat but did not receive a second for the nomination. He called the council’s action “unfortunate.”

Ms. Mahoney received votes from Councilmen Al Gubitosi and John Weber, as well as Councilwoman Jane DeNoble. Ms. DeNoble was then elected to replace Ms. DeMarco as council president, with Ms. Mahoney abstaining.

Ms. Mahoney said afterward that she felt “honored“ to be supported by the three council members and added, “I’m excited to serve the people, community and businesses of Bradley Beach, New Jersey.”

