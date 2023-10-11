BRIELLE — The Women’s Ministry of The Church in Brielle will host a jewelry sale and coffee house to benefit local nonprofit Cypress Missions on Friday, Oct. 13 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at 821 Riverview Dr. The event is cash only.

According to Women’s Ministry member Dawn Mechlinski, the jewelry sale will include over 500 new and used pieces, which she said “is a nice opportunity for thrifting.”

The coffee house will also serve specialty drinks and music will be provided.

One hundred percent of funds raised will benefit Cypress Missions, a local mission which assists those in Monmouth County and beyond to recover from natural disasters and poverty. Cypress Missions is committed to “Building back communities one relationship at a time,” according to the mission statement listed on their website.

The nonprofit was started by a frequent preacher at the Brielle church, Freddie Fiorentino, who shares stories of his missions with the congregation.

“We wanted to be able to bless him [Freddie] and all of those he touches,” said Ms. Mechlinski.

Mr. Fiorentino began helping others rebuild their homes shortly after Hurricane Maria struck the shores of Puerto Rico in the fall of 2017.

