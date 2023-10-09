MANASQUAN — Point Pleasant Beach narrowly defeated Manasquan during Sunday’s Intracoastal Inlet Tug, keeping the trophy in the borough and breaking the 2-2 tie that existed heading into the event’s fifth year. It was also the first time either side won two years in a row.

Manasquan Mayor Ed Donovan lamented that this year was his last chance to see the trophy in his office, but stressed that the day went well nonetheless.

“It’s a really great event,” said Mayor Donovan. “I hope it’s a longtime tradition for years to come.”

Indeed, festival-goers on both sides had smiles on their faces as they enjoyed the attractions of the day.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

