BRICK TOWNSHIP — St. Dominic Church and the Diocese of Trenton will welcome Antonia Salzano, the mother of the late Carlo Acutis, on Sunday, Oct. 1 for the 9 a.m. Mass.

Carlo, who died of leukemia at the age of 15 on Oct. 12, 2006, is on the path to sainthood after being beatified by Pope Francis on Oct. 10, 2020. His remains are displayed at the Church of Saint Mary Major in Assisi, Italy.

Being beatified is the first step towards canonization [admission into sainthood] and permitting public veneration [great respect].

According to St. Dominic’s, Carlo Acutis, known as Blessed Carlo Acutis, is recognized the world over for his deep spiritual life. Carlo had developed a website catalog of all Eucharistic miracles throughout history as a young teenager. The Blessed title is bestowed upon those who are beatified in the Catholic faith.

The Rev. Brian Patrick Woodrow of St. Dominic said, “Blessed Carlo Acutis is a saint who speaks greatly to our youth, especially those within our own Parish School and Religious Education Program. They see and hear about this young man who was just like them – athletic, outgoing, friendly, played video games – yet, the most important part of his everyday life was bringing glory to Almighty God.”

