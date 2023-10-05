POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Garden Club has had a busy week, with the fall plant swap last Sunday and replanting all the pots and planters along Bridge Avenue on Tuesday.

Carol Praschil, treasurer of the garden club, was one of the many members who were present at both the plant swap and potter planting. The Ocean Star got a chance to speak with Ms. Praschil at the planting on Tuesday.

The garden club has previously held plant swaps in the past, when residents are able to drop off plants they do not want or wish to share with others and pick another plant that other residents have dropped off.

Ms. Praschil said the swap had “great attendance. I think everybody was happy to get out, it was the first sunny day we had in a long time.”

She said while there is usually more interest in the spring, when people tend to be more into planting and gardening, “we had some beautiful house plants people had donated and others took. We got four new members to join and are interested in what we are doing. This is not your grandmother’s garden club anymore.”

The garden club, on top of beautifying Point Pleasant, works to tackle environmental issues, raise money for scholarships to give to students who are interested in environmental sciences and continuing to improve the feel of Point Pleasant, such as with the recently unveiled Pollinator Point.

