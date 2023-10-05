POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Beach police, fire and first aid personnel who responded to the Thursday, Sept. 14 boat capsizing in the Manasquan Inlet were recognized for their bravery by the mayor and borough council on Tuesday.

Particular recognition was given to First Aid Captain Sabrina Fioretti, who was seen by eyewitnesses jumping into the rough waters and pulling two of the three passengers on the boat to safety. One passenger, 21-year-old Derek Narby of Brick, died as a result of the accident.

“After numerous failed attempts to pull the men toward land, Sabrina Fioretti, captain of the Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad, heroically and selflessly jumped into the inlet, and, utilizing a torpedo floatation device managed to bring both men to the Point Pleasant Beach side of the inlet,” according to the proclamation’s text.

“Our prayers go to the Narby family,” said Councilwoman Arlene Testa. “I know they found their son and my heart goes out to them. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

An obituary for Derek posted by Colonial Funeral Home described him as “a shining light of the community” who is survived by his parents, David and April Narby, and brothers Dawson and David Narby. It noted that he had graduated from Brick Memorial High School in 2020, earned a marine technician degree from United Technical Institute and attended Ocean County College.

“Derek’s greatest passion was baseball, and he spent his youth on the fields of Brick Little League, earning the respect of coaches and players alike, and building a baseball family. He was part of several championship teams and was a four-time all-star. He also played for Brick Memorial High School,” the obituary stated. “Full of energy, Derek’s other hobbies included playing golf, skiing, and being with his friends, of which he had many.”

“We’re definitely keeping the Narby family in our thoughts and prayers at this tough time,” Councilman Mike Ramos said. “And our first responders—all of you—we’re keeping you in our prayers as well to stay safe. Thank you for doing what you do.”

