The result of Allaire State Park’s Fall Craft Show and Fall Apple Fest being forced to join forces due to rain, was a huge turnout and a great day in the village on Sunday, Oct. 1, when both events were held in tandem.

Over 150 local crafters and artisans lined the lawn to sell their creations for the fall season. Other activities were also held throughout the village including glitter tattoos, a chainsaw wood carver, strolling villagers, historic demonstrations, apple cider pressing, games, food trucks and more. The bakery and general store were busy with patrons throughout the day.

One of the main events of the day was an apple pie baking contest, an annual tradition of the Apple Fest. The contest drew 13 entries and a large group of spectators who watched judges select the winner.

Executive Director Hance Sitkus narrated the competition, held near the Allaire Mansion on the grounds, while Director of Development & Operations Daryl O’Connell and Events & Media Manager Leah Wilderotter oversaw the judging process.

Judges were Sylvia Allen, Allen Consulting; Tom Shields, an Allaire Village board of trustee member and history teacher and Alison Ertl, of Star News Group. The pies were judged on taste, originality and presentation and a unanimous winner was selected.

Christine Shaw of Jackson was awarded a prize basket and trophy. Her pie was shared with spectators following the contest.

Executive Director Hance Sitkus and apple pie contest winner Christine Shaw of Jackson.