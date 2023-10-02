BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick man and his mother have been charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office with illegal distribution of marijuana and THC-related products.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Scott Carlino, 52, of Toms River, and his mother, Ellen Carlino, 74, of Brick Township, used two residences in Toms River and Brick Township to store and distribute the items. The discovery was credited by Mr. Billheimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan to a multi-agency investigation identified a business in Toms River called: “EarthE CBD.”

Mr. Carlino was charged with possession of marijuana in a quantity greater than 25 pounds with intent to distribute, maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance facility, possession of a weapon during the course of controlled dangerous substance offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia and financial facilitation.

Mr. Carlino was transported to Ocean County Jail where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

Ms. Carlino was charged with conspiracy to commit financial facilitation and was taken into custody at the Brick Township residence. She was served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief of Police Dolan said that detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team, Toms River Township Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit and New Jersey State Police Drug Trafficking Unit, to conduct the investigation into the illegal distribution of Marijuana and THC-related products in the Ocean County area.

