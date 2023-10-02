BRIELLE — The Brielle Coaster Derby zoomed down the roads of South Street and Union Lane on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Event organizer Steve Speicher told The Coast Star that his favorite part of holding the event is seeing the smiling faces of the kids as they come down the hill.

The event, open to grades 2 through 8, had 32 cars and drivers participating in a series of races.

Each racer was able to participate in two heats a piece before seeing the top four racers moving on to the finals.

