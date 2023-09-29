Another busy fall weekend is upon us! We’ve compiled a list to help our readers keep track of the many events planned for this weekend. Due to rain forecasts for Saturday, there are some changes being made to the schedule. This list is being updated as event changes are reported to Star News Group.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

SPRING LAKE ITALIAN FESTIVAL

The Greater Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce will hold the rescheduled event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from Noon to 5 p.m. The festival will include dance performances, a spaghetti eating contest, music, as well as shopping and strolling in downtown Spring Lake.

LAKE COMO DAY

Lake Como Day was rescheduled from last weekend to this Saturday, Sept. 30 with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 1. The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Como Lake front and will feature food, vendors, live music and a beer and wine tent.

MANASQUAN VFW PICNIC

The Manasquan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1838 and the Auxiliary will host their annual Pig Roast & Pignic on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m.

CANCELLED – WALL TOWNSHIP’S KIDS DAY AMERICA

Wall Township’s 21st annual Kids Day America was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, and then rescheduled to its rain date of Saturday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. An email from Wall Township on Friday; however, announce the event’s cancellation. It read, “Due to the continued and predicted forecast we are sadly left with no other option but to cancel tomorrow’s event. We apologize for any inconvenience and are disappointed that we cannot move forward as scheduled. Thank you so much to our many sponsors and to everyone who was willing to participate.”

ALLAIRE VILLAGE FALL APPLE FESTIVAL & FALL CRAFT SHOW

Wall Township’s Historic Village at Allaire will host their Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and their annual Apple Festival to Sunday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RAIN DATE CHANGE – BRIELLE COASTER DERBY

Brielle Recreation’s annual Coaster Derby has moved to its rain date of Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. atop Schoolhouse Road in the borough.

OCEAN COUNTY

CANCELLED – HEY RUBE! STILL GOT YOUR TUBE?

The return of the Point Pleasant Beach tube race is highly anticipated, but after being moved to its “foul weather date” of Sept. 30, the event has now been cancelled. Visit PointChamber.com for details and registration.

