Road flooding and some closures have been reported by local police department in Monmouth and Ocean County due to heavy rain on Friday.

In Belmar, police have issued the following warning to motorists:



“The heavy rain has lead to many roads being impassable due to flooding throughout town including Highway Rt. 35. Avoid any unnecessary travel and follow any road detours that are in place. Never drive through flooded roads and be sure your vehicle is not parked in flood prone areas. Residents with basements are reminded to check them periodically for water and make sure their sump pumps are operating properly.

“Belmar and Lake Como DPW have been out clearing catch basins and drains of debris to help minimize flooding. Also, the outflow pipes for both Belmar’s Silver Lake and Lake Como Lake have been opened throughout the event to help lower lake levels and will continue to be open until the water levels are lower.

If you do not need to travel, please stay off roadways until water has receded.”

In Manasquan, police report that Route 71 between Sea Girt Avenue and Stockton Lake Boulevard, as well as between Abe Voorhees Drive and Curtis Avenue are closed due to flooding. Motorists are also alerted to expect flooding in the beach area, East Main Street and Brielle Road.

In Spring Lake, police report that the borough’s overnight parking ordinance is suspended for Friday evening so vehicles may be moved to higher ground. Police are also residents to move to higher ground if they live in an area that is in a flood zone or has a history of flooding.



In Wall Township, Lakewood Road between Four Seasons and Ramshorn Drive has been closed and crews from the Wall Department of Public Works are on site and working.

In Brielle, Riverview Drive is closed to through traffic between Rankin and Oceanview road due to flooding conditions. Residents are advised to use an alternate route.

In Brick Township, police are informing motorists to avoid Hooper Avenue and Bay Harbor Boulevard due to flooding.