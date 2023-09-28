WALL TOWNSHIP – Superintendent of Wall Township Public Schools [WTPS] Tracy Handerhan, in a letter addressed to the WTPS community, formally declared the Wall Board of Education’s [BOE] approval of a “separation of service agreement for the purpose of retirement from Principal Sirchio.” The separation agreement was approved by the board at their Sept. 19 meeting.

The letter, issued on Sept. 28, said Ms. Sirchio’s “retirement” would become effective June 30, 2024. At their Sept. 19 meeting, no copies of Ms. Sirchio’s separation agreement were made public. The Coast Star has since requested a copy through the Open Public Records Act and is still awaiting response.

Ms. Sirchio was placed on paid administrative leave on April 12, 2021, soon after she returned from chaperoning a school field trip to Disney World in Florida in late March. The reason for her leave has not been disclosed by the board. Interim Wall High School Principal Peter Righi, a retired educator, has served in the role during Ms. Sirchio’s absence, earning a per diem rate of $650.

“The District advertised for a permanent principal for Wall High School on September 7,” said Ms. Handerhan in the letter. “First round interviews started this week and will continue into next week. The goal is to identity a candidate for board approval this fall.”

“I look forward to updating you on the principal search at the next benchmark in the process.”

