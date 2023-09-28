POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A protest has been announced for Sunday, Oct. 1, in an attempt to rally against beach closures by the Jenkinson’s, the company which owns a majority of Point Pleasant Beach’s shoreline.

According to borough council candidate Larry Schwartz, who is organizing the demonstration, it will take place on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Arnold Avenue portion of the boardwalk.

“This is in response to the unlawful closing of the beaches by Jenkinson’s,” he said. “As you know, the DEP has ruled that Jenkinson’s has violated state law by denying residents access to the beach. There’s been a tremendous uproar among the residents—a lot of residents are very upset.”

Jenkinson’s has remained quiet on the issue since the second week of September, after which access points were blocked off and signage was posted instructing boardwalk-goers to stay off the beach. This measure was seen by some as a response to several fatal drownings which occurred along Jersey Shore towns over that holiday weekend. Jenkinson’s has not responded to repeated requests for comment, both over the phone and in-person.

A spokeperson for the DEP, which has notified Jenkinson’s by letter that the beach closings are illegal, declined to comment on the status of the situation on Thursday.

Mr. Schwartz said, “We’re putting the pressure on DEP and Jenkinson’s, to make them aware that there is this widespread dissent. People are upset, and I think that this is one way to [make them aware].”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

