POINT PLEASANT — The students of Point Pleasant Borough High School and Memorial Middle School showed their true colors, black and gold, with pep rallies to celebrate their school spirit initiatives for the upcoming school year.

The high school hosted a pep rally, in part to celebrate the home football game that evening and also in part to kickoff its “Be On Point” initiative, which promotes school spirit along with respect, responsibility and pride. Throughout the day, the entire school also engaged in a variety of activities leading up to the rally.

To also celebrate the day, each grade level was encouraged to wear colors that represent their grade. Freshman wore gray, sophomores wore gold, juniors wore white and seniors wore black.

ADVERTISEMENT

The middle school also hosted a pep rally and assembly to celebrate its Positive Behavior Support in Schools [PBSIS] kickoff, where they invited guest speaker Paul Wichansky, an inspirational speaker who shared his story of learning to walk and the hardships and accomplishments he has gone through in his life.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.