BAY HEAD — Thomas Sellers graduated from Ocean County Fire Academy with a prestigious award for his exemplary leadership potential.

Mr. Sellers is now a firefighter with Bay Head Fire Company, and is also a police officer for Bay Head as well.

The award he received, the Father Mychal Judge Award for Leadership, is awarded to one student who “demonstrates exceptional leadership potential throughout the Firefighter 1 program,” according to Ocean County Fire Academy.

Mr. Sellers was chosen among all his fellow classmates by program instructors who based his ability to take charge when needed, whether it was in the classroom or on drills.

Father Mychal Judge was the New York Fire Department’s chaplain killed in the line of duty attending to an injured firefighter during the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Father Judge is remembered for his ability to calm others and take charge in times of need. The firefighter receiving this award has demonstrated the exceptional qualities and determination that we believe Father Judge would be proud of,” said the fire academy in a statement.

Mr. Sellers said, “Overall, it was a great honor. I have heard lots of stories, especially with it being around the anniversary of 9/11, it meant a little bit more receiving an award related to that. It was also a big deal within our fire company. I was trying to represent the Bay Head Fire Company, and receiving an award such as that was a good reflection on the department and what we are trying to do.”

