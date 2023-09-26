Edward William Klingener, Sr. of Point Pleasant, NJ, formerly of Byram Twp. and Boonton, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the age of 79.

Ed was born in May of 1944 in Morristown, NJ, to Carl and Victoria (Kohut) Klingener. He was raised in Boonton and attended Boonton schools and County College