BRADLEY BEACH—The Bradley Beach Library will be home to six days worth of short films screening for this year’s annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. The final 10 finalists will be displayed on Sept. 28, Sept. 29, Sept. 30, Oct. 3, Oct. 5, and Oct. 6. Attendees must register for the event using www.bradleybeachlibrary.org.

‘The Final Ten’ are shown simultaneously worldwide during the week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 8. Audiences at each venue have the opportunity to cast ballots for Best Film and Best Actors. Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short HQ with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, Oct.9 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Additionally, each short film is automatically nominated for an Oscar award.

The finalists hail from seven countries, which include Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, UK and Canada. Three films are from American filmmakers. In total, Manhattan Short received approximately 850 submissions from 72 countries and narrowed the films down to 10. The festival refers to these films as ‘dramatic, sometimes humorous, occasionally magical and always inspirational’

All 10 finalists will be screened on all six dates, with the first film starting on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 5:15 p.m. More information and registration is available at the library’s website under the ‘Events’ section.

