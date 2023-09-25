Lee Rokeach of Manahawkin, formerly of Deal, NJ, passed away on September 21,2023. He was surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his loving wife Irene Kapner-Rokeach, daughter Kate (Nic) granddaughter Grace, son Jeffrey (Jennifer) grandsons William and Thomas, sister Abbie Snyder, brother and sister-in-law David and Marian Rokeach, and