POINT PLEASANT BEACH — New Jersey State Police, who have been leading a week long search for missing boater Derek Narby, confirmed Saturday night that an as-yet unidentified body was recovered after washing up on the shore near Baltimore Avenue earlier in the day.

A 31-foot fishing boat carrying Derek, 21, of Brick, and his father and a brother capsized in Manasquan Inlet shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 after being struck by a large wave during stormy weather. According to authorities, the father and brother were quickly pulled ashore by rescuers on the Point Pleasant Beach side of the inlet, but dark skies, high winds and poor visibility hampered immediate efforts to locate Derek.

During the week long search, a small whiteboard placed on the Point Beach side of Manasquan Inlet was decorated with messages of hope for Derek Narby and support for his family.

By Thursday, the messages on the whiteboard were accompanied by candles, religious items, photos and other symbols of hope and comfort.

Prominent among them was a silver bell with a handwritten wish for “fair wind and calm seas.” Just above it a note card read, “May each ring of this Captain’s Bell help guide Derek home. Prayers to his family.”

