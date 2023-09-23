[EDITOR’S NOTE: A photo caption in the Sept. 22 print edition of The Ocean Star contained incorrect information about proceeds from the Shore Pools “SLAM THE HAMMER” fundraiser at the Festival of the Sea. Shore Pools donated all the proceeds to Panthers Let’s Eat.]

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Tens of thousands of people filled Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach on Saturday, Sept. 16, when the borough opened its arms to visitors at its annual Festival of the Sea.

Arnold Avenue was lined with hundreds of local vendors and their patrons, selling homemade crafts, offering services and serving up delicious snacks.

The biggest draw was, as the name of the event would imply, the myriad of seafood options available to the visitors. Many of Point Pleasant and the surrounding region’s most well-known seafood joints lined this year’s all-new and separate area for eating fresh food and jamming out to live music.



The event featured more than 250 craft vendors as well as seafood specialties and other dishes from local restaurants. Gabe Fattizzi, store manager of Point Beach’s branch of Shore Fresh Seafood market, was busy shucking oysters through the day, but made time to tell The Ocean Star how business was booming all day long.

“We’re up to about 650 [oysters] for the day for this side alone,” said Mr. Fattizzi at around 1 p.m.—less than halfway through the festival. “Probably over 1,200 total…Right now our most popular item seems to be the oysters, as well as our lobster rolls.”

“The amount of revenue Seafood Fest brings to our local community is amazing,” he said. “I’ve been here my whole life…Showing off Point Pleasant to its full potential as a beach town; that’s the best part about it. This is something one-of-a-kind and only we offer it. That’s probably the best part of it for me, the local pride.”

