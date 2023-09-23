BRICK TOWNSHIP — Moving indoors due to a weekend storm, Brick Township’s Inaugural Longest Table achieved its goal of bringing members of the community for meaningful conversations on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Longest Table, sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health, had originally been planned to host some 150 registered guests outside at the Robert Anstett Cultural Arts Center, however organizers were able to relocate the event to inside of the Brick Recreation Department at Civic Plaza.

According to Mayor Lisa Crate, the Longest Table event has been in the works for five years and was finally able to come to fruition this year to provide the community with an opportunity to meet other residents they might not otherwise have had the chance to and “break bread with” to discuss topics about the township in meaningful conversations.

Participants gathered inside the new location Saturday afternoon to sign in and don nametags before moving into the main room to find their assigned seats before the event officially began at 1 p.m. Since many registered guests had been deterred from the poor weather, those who were in attendance were encouraged to move their seats later in the program in order to meet as many other participants as possible.

