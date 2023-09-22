BAY HEAD — All Saints Episcopal Church will host a book launch and signing with author Maria C. Palmer on Sept. 30.

The event will take place at the church, located at 500 Lake Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m.

This event is to honor the New Jersey author with her new book titled “On The Rocks.” This novel tells the true story of Joseph Constanzo Jr., a restaurateur and his rise to success in the 1990s.

The event is free for any who wish to attend, but registration is required due to capacity limitations. To register for the event email admin@allsaintsbayhead.org.

Books will also be available on site for sale. To reserve a paperback or hardcover copy, email the address above.

For any further questions, contact All Saints Church at 732-892-7478.

