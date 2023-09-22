BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved the authorization of two vehicle contracts at the Sept. 12 council meeting.

The first contract approved was for a 2024 Ford E-350 El Dorado Advantage.

Mayor Lisa Crate said, “This resolution authorizes the award of contract to Rohrer Enterprises of Trenton in the amount of $110,579 for the purchase and delivery of a 2024 Ford E-350 El Dorado Advantage. This vehicle is a handicap accessible bus that will be used for the township’s Office of Senior Services for transportation.”

The mayor said that the purchase is being made through the Ocean County Cooperative Contract and the funds are made available through a 2023 Dialysis Transportation Grant.

At the Jan. 3 reorganization meeting, the council announced that the municipality received $250,000 in federal funding that will be used to launch a service to provide round-trip transportation for seniors in need of dialysis.

The township expects to purchase two new senior shuttles dedicated to the program and to hire drivers and medical assistants for the buses. The assistants would help patients with mobility issues getting on and off the shuttles.

