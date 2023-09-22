POINT PLEASANT — Mary Cook was appointed as the student representative to serve on the Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education for the 2023-2024 school year.

She was sworn in by district’s Business Administrator Christina Fessler in front of the rest of the board on Monday, Sept. 18.

“Mary is a highly involved student, serving as the current President of the Student Council and Future Business Leaders of America,” Superintendent of Schools Adam Angelozzi said. “She is also the National Honor Society secretary, and drumline and concert percussion Section Leader. I am confident that Mary will make an excellent addition to the Board of Education.”

The Student Representative position was open to current 12th-grade students at Point Pleasant High School. Qualifications of the position include exemplary attendance, leadership experience and the willingness and availability to attend all board meetings. Interested students completed an application and interviewed with administration and Student Government members.

Highly impressed with the entire slate of candidates, Superintendent Angelozzi offered six senior students seats on this school year’s Superintendent’s Executive Student Council. This group will meet periodically throughout the school year during lunchtime to provide valuable insight into the student experience within Point Pleasant Schools.

Mary said to The Ocean Star, “To me, being the student representative is an amazing opportunity to be able to learn more about how our school system works and how the Board of Ed runs. It is also exciting to be able to share my input of the school with the Board, especially because I am so involved already at school that I have a lot of student feedback. I am looking forward to everything I will learn this year in this position.”

