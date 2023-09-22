BRICK TOWNSHIP — Peter Price is a Brick resident and artist who has annually participates in Brielle Day beginning in 2017, sharing his works with people and putting smiles on their faces.

Mr. Price is 30 years old and has autism. He has a passion and love for art, according to his mother Marilyn Casey.

Ms. Casey told The Ocean Star that her son had been artistically inclined ever since he was in a highchair.

“My mother and I would both give him a paper plate and a crayon to draw and he started drawing then. He loved to draw, even in a highchair,” said Ms. Casey.

On Brielle Day, he has a tent and sells his art on a donation basis. Ms. Casey described the process as everything costs whatever anyone wants to pay. The goal is for him to share his art and to have a way to buy new canvases and paints.

On seeing the finished product of her son’s art when he finishes a piece, Ms. Casey said, “It fills my heart with such joy. Having a child with autism, when he was first diagnosed it was heartbreaking because you don’t know what the future holds …but he has been the greatest joy of my life.”

