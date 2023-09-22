BRICK TOWNSHIP — Christopher Budelman, 36, of Brick Township, has been arrested and charged with producing and distributing videos and images depicting child sexual abuse.

He made his first appearance in court by videoconference on Monday, Sept. 18, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Arpert, and was detained, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Mr. Budelman is being held in Ocean County Jail, where he has been since he was arrested Oct. 4, 2022, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to documents that were filed in this case and statements made in court: in June of 2022, while communicating via an online video chat site, Mr. Budelman enticed at least two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct while he masturbated. He then recorded and saved those video chats on his computer.

From September 2021 to June 2022, Mr. Budelman used two Kik Messenger accounts to send images and videos containing child sexual abuse, including images and videos depicting prepubescent minors, to others.

