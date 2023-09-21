This weekend in September is usually a bonanza of fall festivals and events and this year is no exception with many events planned for Saturday, Sept. 23 and some for Sunday, Sept. 24. Due to inclement weather forecasts, many events are being rescheduled to rain dates or future dates. We’ve compiled a list to help our readers keep track. This list is being updated as event changes are reported to Star News Group.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

LAKE COMO DAY

The Borough of Lake Como announced on their Facebook page yesterday that this weekend’s Lake Como Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 30 with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 1. The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Como Lake front and will feature food, vendors, live music and a beer and wine tent.

MANASQUAN BANK COMMUNITY DAY

Manasquan Bank’s annual Community Day, held in Squan Plaza in Manasquan, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 21.

MANASQUAN VFW PICNIC

The Manasquan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1838 and the Auxiliary will host their annual Pig Roast & Pignic on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m., rather than this Saturday.

MANASQUAN CHAMBER FALL FESTIVAL CRAFT FAIR

Saturday’s Fall Festival by the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce has been cancelled for this weekend. A replacement date is being secured and will be shared on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

MANASQUAN LOCAL SUMMER BEACH PICNIC & FIREWORKS

Manasquan Recreation’s Local Summer Beach Picnic is still shceduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 4 to 9 p.m. on Main Beach, but a determination will be made on Friday in regards to the weather. The event has a posted rain date of Sunday, Sept. 24. Recreation has posted on their Facebook page that they will issue refunds if they are unable to hold the event on eitehr Saturday or Sunday. Visit Manasquan Recreation’s Facebook page for an update on Friday.

Fireworks are also scheduled by Manasquan Tourism for Saturday and an update on that will also be provided on Friday.

MANASQUAN FOOTBALL GAME

The Manasquan football game against Holmdel has been moved up to 1 p.m. on Friday in anticipation of poor weather on Saturday. The Warriors will host the Hornets, 1 p.m. at Vic Kubu Warrior Field on Friday.

SPRING LAKE ITALIAN FESTIVAL

The Greater Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled their Italian Festival to the rain date of Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at the same time and place as the event originally scheduled for this Saturday.

WALL TOWNSHIP’S KIDS DAY AMERICA

Wall Township’s 21st annual Kids Day America was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. too 2 p.m. in the Court Yard at the Wall Municipal Building, Allaire Road and Bailey’s Corner Road. The event has been rescheduled to its rain date of Saturday, Sept. 30 due to the weather.

ALLAIRE VILLAGE FALL APPLE FESTIVAL

Wall Township’s Historic Village at Allaire has moved their annual Apple Festival from Saturday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OCEAN COUNTY

POINT PLEASANT BEACH WALK TO FIGHT ALZHEIMER’S

The annual walk held by Alzheimer’s New Jersey that is held in Point Pleasant Beach has been postponed from this Saturday to Saturday, Nov. 4.

HEY RUBE! STILL GOT YOUR TUBE?

The return of the Point Pleasant Beach tube race was highly anticipated, but residents will have to wait a bit longer for the race. They will move to their “foul weather date” of Sept. 30. Visit PointChamber.com for details and registration.

***Don’t see your event change listed? Email pub@starnewsgroup.com with the details.**