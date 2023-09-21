LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette mayor and borough council discussed summer beach badge sales at their meeting Monday, reviewing the highest revenue numbers since the sale of beach badges began.

During the council committee reports, Councilman Michael Stogdill, also chairman of beach operations in the borough, was asked by Mayor Walter LaCicero for “raw numbers” regarding sales of badges. At the previous meeting, it was announced that the borough of Lavallette had sold over $1.3 million worth of beach badges in 2023, including weekly, daily, seasonal and senior badges.

“Last meeting I had asked Michael to give us a little bit clarity on badge sales,” said Mayor LaCicero. “We know that the number—total revenue generated from badge sales—is higher than it’s ever been. But I also know that we raised the rates a little bit, so I would’ve expected them to be higher.”

Mr. Stogdill said that regardless of the record revenue generated by the beach badges this summer, the season was highly successful.

