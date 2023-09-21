LAKE COMO – The Borough of Lake Como announced on their Facebook page yesterday that this weekend’s Lake Como Day has been postponed due to the anticipated inclement weather.

Lake Como Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 30 with a rain date of Sunday, Oct. 1. The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Como Lake Front and will feature food, vendors, live music and a beer and wine tent.

The borough’s Facebook post also noted that rescheduling has opened space for additional craft and food vendors. Those interested are encouraged to contact 732-681-3232 ext 203 for more information.