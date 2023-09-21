MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. on Friday, so they can attend the school’s rescheduled home football game against Holmdel.

The game had been scheduled for Saturday but was moved up a day due to a forecast of heavy rains. It will begin at 1 p.m. at Vic Kubu Memorial Field, which has an artificial turf surface.

Manasquan School Superintendent Frank Kasyan said the early dismissal would ensure that students, especially seniors, would not have to miss one of the school’s three home football games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.