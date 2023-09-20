WALL TOWNSHIP — The board of education Tuesday approved a policy amendment that will make homeschooled students ineligible to participate in scholastic sports programs or extracurricular activities.

The move was met with expressions of disapproval and disappointment by several members of the public who spoke during the Sept. 19 school board meeting, including some whose children were also present.

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said she had consulted parents of homeschooled students as well as parents who have children enrolled and attending classes in Wall schools. Those conversations happened after the policy change was introduced at the school board meeting on Aug. 15.

“It’s a sad day if we decide that it’s good for children to exclude them from things,” said James Avery, a Wall resident of 18 years whose eldest daughter captains the varsity cheer team as a senior at Wall High School. His three other children are homeschooled — a decision that his family made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Superintendent Handerhan clarified that the policy applies to homeschooled students, not “students who are on home instruction.”

The latter group of students are defined by the New Jersey Department of Education as students who receive instruction “in the student’s place of residence or other appropriate setting due to a health condition, need for treatment, court order or exclusion from general education for disciplinary or safety reasons.”

She said she had also collected data at the request of the school board’s policy committee, and found that about one third of the school districts competing in Shore Conference athletics permit homeschooled students to participate and “approximately two-thirds do not.”

