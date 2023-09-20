The Parish Family of St. Catharine and St. Margaret’s Churches will begin its Fall Bible Study series on Wednesday, Oct. 11, continuing their “Follow Me: Meeting Jesus in the Gospel of John” series from last year.

Those hoping to participate must complete registration, which is open and available at the Fire of Faith website at fireoffaith.com. There is a $40 fee for new registrants, which covers the cost of study materials, but returning participants from last year’s study do not need to pay the fee.

Payment for the registration fee should be made in the form of a check payable to “St. Catharine Church” and mailed to Kathy Ramus at 1317 Curtis Ave. in Point Pleasant, according to Pat Giles, chair of the St. Catharine’s Spirituality Committee. The memo portion of the checks should read “bible study.”

In-person sessions will take place weekly on Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Duffy Hall in St. Margaret’s Church at 300 Ludlow Avenue. However, participants can instead choose to attend virtually via Zoom, in which case a link will be sent to them prior to each week’s session.

