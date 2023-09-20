BRADLEY BEACH — Applause rang out Tuesday night in the Bradley Beach Elementary School auditorium as the municipality’s board of education honored teacher Alison Zylinski. Zylinski, who has been in the district for more than a decade, was recognized for her efforts in social work by the New Jersey Center for Inclusive Education (NJCIE).

The educator was played a video tribute, listened to congratulatory words from her colleagues, and received a bouquet of flowers from district superintendent Michael Heidelberg.

“We are truly blessed to have her here,” said board of education president Elizabeth Franks during her scheduled ‘President’s Report’. “She is definitely a model in this state for inclusive education and I want to thank her for all that she does to make that happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zylinski has recently been appointed by the district to lead the program focusing on multilingual learning, which gives students in English as a Second Language and sign language based curricula opportunities to adapt to environments with their peers.

“It’s amazing. I love serving this community,” said Zylinksi in an interview. “It’s been a pleasure to be doing this and it’s something that I’m very passionate about–inclusive education, and giving all students what they need and access to education.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

[more_bradleybeach]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.