AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Teachers from the Avon-By-The-Sea Public School presented updated curricula on Wednesday night to the Board of Education during its meeting.

The teachers develop the curricula themselves, according to Eileen MacDonald, the school’s director of curriculum, instruction and special services.

Ms. MacDonald offered to the board a general explanation of how the framework of the instruction would function and introduced the three other teacher presenters along with the topics they would be discussing.

