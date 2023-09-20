SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The 3rd annual Octoberfest presented by the Spring Lake Heights Fire Co. and Belmar Volunteer Hook and Ladder Co. is scheduled for Oct. 21.

The event includes an all-you-can-eat and drink variety, as well as biergarten and stein hoisting, big six wheel and silent auctions, raffles, and a fireman brigade event. Music will also be provided by DJ Rob Busch, who’s based out of Ocean Grove. Price of admission is in the form of $30 advanced donations or $40 at the door upon arrival. A group rate is also available, with 10 tickets for $250 accompanied with a reserved table.

“We want to aim to be bigger and better this year, ” said Spring Lake Heights Assistant Chief Don Zessin. “The goal is to have 200 or more people come and have fun.”

Octoberfest is scheduled for 3-7pm at 700 6th Ave. in Spring Lake Heights. Those interested in attending the event can email either fire company at slhfire@slhfire.org and belmarhookandladder@gmail.com.

