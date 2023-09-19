POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] has informed Jenkinson’s that it is violating state law by closing public access to its beaches.

In a Tuesday email addressed to Jenkinson’s owner Frank Storino, Robert H. Clark, region supervisor of the DEP’s Bureau of Coastal and Land Use Compliance & Enforcement, advised him that the sites of the beach closures were evaluated on Sept. 14, shortly after access points were closed and beach closing signage posted.

According to the relevant CAFRA provision, known as ‘Special Condition #13,’ “[t]he Permittee cannot limit vertical or horizontal access to its dry sand beach area nor interfere with the public’s right to free use of the dry sand for intermittent recreational purposes connected with the ocean and wet sand. A site inspection on [Thursday, Sept. 14] determined that all beach access points on the site have been blocked, gated and/or chained, preventing public access to the beach area.”

The Point Pleasant Beach Borough Clerk was also copied on the DEP letter, indicating that the borough has received it as well. Jenkinson’s owns most of the beachfront in Point Pleasant Beach and borough officials have stressed that the municipality played no role in their closure.

Mr. Clark’s email concluded by requesting that Jenkinson’s officials take their own steps to restore access.

“The purpose of this Warning is to advise you of the above violation and provide you with an opportunity to voluntarily take corrective actions and to engage in discussions with the DEP,” the email said. “Please be advised that the DEP may continue to monitor the site for compliance, and we are able to provide guidance as needed.”

Repeated attempts to obtain comment from Jenkinson’s regarding the beach closures have been unsuccessful.

