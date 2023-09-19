MANASQUAN — The borough council Monday approved a municipal e-bike ordinance to facilitate enforcement of rules of the road that officials said were already in place under state law.

The measure, approved in a 4-1 vote, establishes fines of $50 or $100 for operation of e-bikes on sidewalks, bike paths and boardwalk, as well as for failure to obey and traffic signs and signals.

“What it does is it gives them [police] extra tools,” said Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan. “It’s easier for them to enforce than a state law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.