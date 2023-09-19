BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Police Department has issued a reminder for residents to lock their vehicles and all doors and windows to their residences after incidents occurred on Sept. 17 and 18.

According to the department in a Facebook post, during the night on Sept. 17, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported to police in the Shore Acres and Baywood sections of Brick Township.

Suspects were operating what appeared to be a light blue or silver BMW sedan, according to the department.

In a separate incident, suspects entered a home in Lake Riviera during the early morning hours of Sept. 18. According to a police department Facebook post, suspects stole personal items including a key fob from the residence. Upon hearing sounds indicating the awakening of the homeowner, the suspects left the victim’s home and fled the area, according to the post.

In a Facebook post, the Brick Police Department said, “Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and all doors and windows to their residence. Report any suspicious activity to Brick Township Police Department. Do not approach suspects, as they should be considered armed and dangerous.”

