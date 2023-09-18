BELMAR — The San Gennaro festival drew thousands to Belmar’s Pyanoe Plaza Saturday, a site selected to give the annual event a more “hometown center feel,” according to event coordinator John Walsh.

Previously, the event had been spread out on side streets around Belmar Elementary School, Mr. Walsh said.

Father Edward Arnister led the festivities in an opening prayer and shared the event’s historical roots and significance to people of Italian heritage. It’s namesake, Januarius, also known as Januarius I of Benevento, was Bishop of Benevento and is a martyr and saint of the Catholic Church, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of vendors, from food to craft vendors were present in the plaza, either selling items or promoting their own organizations.

Live music was performed on stage, a newly added dog costume contest was added and one of the most popular traditions, the cannoli eating contest, sponsored by Sweet!

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.